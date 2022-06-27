Former actress Michelle Reis, 52, shows off figure in bikini

PHOTOS: MICHELE_MONIQUE_REIS/INSTAGRAM
HONG KONG - Former actress Michelle Reis, who turned 52 last week, showed off her figure in a bikini in an Instagram post last Saturday (June 25).

Netizens marvelled at how she looked as svelte as she did when she competed in the Miss Hong Kong 1988 beauty pageant, which catapulted her to fame.

In her caption, she wrote: "It's just my thing, long summer nights."

The comment section was filled with fire and heart-eyes emojis, and praise for the two photos, which appeared to have been taken on a yacht.

She looked remarkably well, considering she had experienced a serious health scare in January, when she was hospitalised in the intensive care unit for 48 hours.

The 1990s Hong Kong star, who is married to tycoon Julian Hui, said then that she had "narrowly escaped death".

While she did not divulge what ailment she suffered from, she mentioned later in a statement that her blood pressure had plunged, which affected her liver, kidney, heart, lungs and other organs.

