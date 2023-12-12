Former actress Mariane Chan reunites with Love Is Beautiful co-star Anne Heung

Actress Anne Heung has taken fans of Hong Kong TV series Love Is Beautiful (2002) down memory lane with photos with her former co-star Mariane Chan.

Heung, 49, took to Chinese social media platform Weibo on Dec 11 to share several photos of her meetup with Chan, 51.

“Big sister and little sister are reunited again with endless topics to chat about,” Heung wrote in Chinese. “Do you miss us? Can you differentiate who is Ling Yun and who is Chu Chu?”

In the popular body-swop period drama, Heung played the beautiful Ling Yun, while Chan played Chu Chu, who had a big red patch on her face.

Their friendship is tested when the emperor falls in love with Ling Yun after she saves him from an assassination attempt. Things get trickier when Chu Chu, after a wizard’s goading, swops faces and identities with an unsuspecting Ling Yun.

Several fans commented that the photos of Heung and Chan together reminded them of the classic TV series. Others asked if they would see the two acting in a TV series again.

Chan, who is also known for starring in TVB series such as Happy Ever After (1999) and Witness To A Prosecution (1999 to 2000), left the entertainment industry in 2002 after Love Is Beautiful and is now a businesswoman.

She and Heung are former contestants of the Miss Hong Kong pageant. Chan finished in the top five in 1993, while Heung was the winner in 1998.

Chan is not active on social media and mostly appears in the posts of her celebrity friends.

She appeared in Heung’s social media photos in February, when they met up with Hong Kong actors Eddie Cheung, Pierre Ngo and David Do – their Love Is Beautiful co-stars– and Nelson Cheung, the producer of the series.