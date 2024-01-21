Former actress Gigi Lai celebrates 15th wedding anniversary with tycoon husband

Former Hong Kong actress Gigi Lai took to Instagram to share a rare photo with her billionaire husband Patrick Ma (both above) on Jan 19.

The couple, who met after she retired from show business in 2008, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Jan 18.

“Hand in hand, we have walked through 15 years together,” Lai wrote in Chinese on Instagram, along with a photo of her with her 67-year-old husband.

Lai, 56, also shared a photo of a bouquet of red peonies featuring a card with the inscription, “To my wonderful wife Gigi”. Portraits of the couple and their three children could be seen in the background.

She wrote: “Thank you for remembering to send me my favourite flowers every year. Our relationship is like these flowers, colourful and full of vitality.”