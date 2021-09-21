Former actor Xie Shaoguang makes rare appearance in Pan Lingling's photo

SINGAPORE - Former actor Xie Shaoguang, who retired in 2005, caused a stir on social media when he made a rare appearance in actress Pan Lingling's Instagram post.

In her latest update on Monday (Sept 20), the 51-year-old actress is seen with Xie, who sported a shaved head, at a vegetarian restaurant at Velocity@ Novena Square.

Calling Xie, one of her "very favourite" screen partners, Pan wrote in the caption: "We don't meet often but we will chat for hours when we meet."

Xie, 60, has kept a low profile since he left acting and went to live in Malaysia - first to open an animal shelter, then to be ordained as a monk, before becoming the head chef of a vegetarian restaurant.

Pan's followers were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of the former male lead of many top-rated dramas in the 1990s.

Many commented that he looked well and said they missed the popular actor, who had won best male actor five times at the Star Awards in his 16-year-career.

Fans may remember him as a paraplegic doctor in the critically acclaimed Stand By Me (1998) and in the title role of The Legends Of Ji Gong (1997).

Since leaving the entertainment industry, Xie has turned down requests to act, including an invitation by Singaporean director Anthony Chen to star in the award-winning film Ilo Ilo.