Faye Wong’s ex Li Yapeng shares rare photo of new family of three

BEIJING – Former Chinese actor Li Yapeng has shared a rare photo of his new family of three on social media, a day after photos of his ex-wife Faye Wong went viral on the Chinese Internet.

On Sunday, Li posted a photo of himself with his wife Haiha Jinxi and their baby daughter on Weibo.

He said their daughter has turned one and disclosed for the first time that her name is Li Xia.

He also posted a video of his daughter’s birthday celebration on Tuesday.

There were rumours of the actor-turned-businessman marrying his model girlfriend, who is 19 years his junior, in January 2022 after they were reportedly spotted at a wedding shoot.

He announced on Weibo last March that he had married Haiha, who is from the Yi ethnic group, and that she had given birth to their daughter.

Li, 51, was previously married to pop star Wong, 53, between 2005 and 2013, and they have a daughter Li Yan, 16.

Photos and a video of the Beijing-born singer holding hands with her boyfriend, Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse, at a Chinese airport went viral last Saturday.

They quashed rumours that the pair had broken up after getting back together in 2014. They had previously dated for about two years before separating in 2002.

Tse, 42, later tied the knot in 2006 with Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, with whom he has two sons, before they divorced five years later.