Ford injured in rehearsal for Indiana Jones sequel

LOS ANGELES • American actor Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing an action scene for the new Indiana Jones movie, Disney said on Wednesday.

"Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," it said in a statement.

It gave no details on how the 78-year-old was hurt or how badly.

Filming of the untitled fifth and final movie about the intrepid archaeologist played by Ford began earlier this month in Britain under director James Mangold, 57. Its release is scheduled for July next year.

In 2014, Ford was injured while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). He was crushed by a hydraulic door of the Millennium Falcon, the craft piloted by his character Han Solo.

Production of the last instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise, announced in 2016, has been beset with delays.

The return of Ford to play the lead was confirmed in December last year by Disney.

It was in 1981 that Ford first donned Indiana Jones' famous fedora in Raiders Of The Lost Ark, with director Steven Spielberg.

It was a smash hit around the world and gave rise to two popular sequels, Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom in 1984 and Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade in 1989, with the late actor Sean Connery playing his father.

A fourth instalment - Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull - came out in 2008. It was a box-office hit, but critics panned it, as did some fans of the earlier movies.

