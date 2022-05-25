Floating in a tin Cannes: David Bowie documentary blasts off at film fest

CANNES (AFP) - A high-octane documentary on late singer David Bowie has delighted fans at the Cannes Film Festival which is having a vintage year for music lovers.

Moonage Daydream by American documentary maker Brett Morgen is a tour de force through the daring creativity of the pop icon who influenced rock music like few others.

It is not the only music doc at the festival, which also premiered Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind about the legendary rock'n'roller.

The film was made by Ethan Coen, one half of the beloved Coen brothers film-making duo.

Both docs eschew expert talking heads in favour of a more immersive experience.

"I don't care what experts say," Coen told AFP at the festival.

"Jerry Lee is a performer so I want to see the performance - not what some expert thinks about it."

'Wildly creative'

By the time he died at age 69, Bowie had sold more than 100 million records, from his first hit single Space Oddity (1969) to his final album Blackstar, released just days before his death on Jan 10, 2016.

There was a massive wealth of clips, recordings, interviews, writings, movie performances and art by the artist - five million items in all - that Morgen went through to produce a mesmerising patchwork of sounds and images.

"It's not a biography," Morgen told AFP. "The film is meant to be sublime, and kaleidoscopic, and kind of wash over you."

Having seen "nearly every image in existence of David Bowie, I am more in awe of him today than at any point", Morgen added.