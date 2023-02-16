Five childhood show reboots that failed to live up to expectations

SINGAPORE - Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination, as the opening lines to the show’s theme song went.
But all its revamp went and did was spark a conversation.
Here are five cartoon classics whose do-overs sparked heated discussions and disbelief online.
1. Barney & Friends
Toy company Mattel announced on Monday that it would relaunch its Barney franchise with a new animated series next year.
Twitter users said that the new Barney has lost his plump face and nose, and the colour of his eyes also changed from dark brown to green.
Many were longing for the return of the character they grew up with, that they knew and loved.
“I have no words. I just don’t know how I feel about this. I think I miss old Barney,” said Twitter user Trixie.
Mattel’s chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products Josh Silverman said that this new series hopes to tap into the nostalgia of parents who grew up with Barney and give the same experience to the new generation of kids.
2. Teen Titans GO!
The reboot of animated series Teen Titans in 2013 was heavily criticised by fans of the original show for its more comedic tone and simplified animation style, a departure from the original series that balanced teen moodiness with compelling super-hero action, said CBR.com.
Viewers took to the Internet, calling the new iteration overly childish and poorly written, yearning for the original essence of the show to be reinstated.
However, many also came to the reboot’s defence, saying that it was made for children, and fans who came expecting the original were bound to be disappointed.
“It’s different content aimed at different demographics,” said one Reddit user, and another added that it is a great series for its target audience.
3. Ben 10: The Reboot
Ben 10 was another cartoon that received a lot of backlash when Cartoon Network announced a reboot in 2016.
Fans of the series were disappointed that the reboot was merely a loose reiteration of the original series - which is about a young boy who discovers a mysterious device called the Omnitrix that allows him to transform into 10 different alien forms with unique superpowers - with little to no value added to it.
“It took arguably the best (or at least most popular) show Cartoon Network have made in the last decade, and watered it down so much it looks nothing like the original,” said Quora user Sam Johnson.
Other viewers expected the reboot to complete storylines that stemmed from Ben 10: Omniverse, the series right before it, but the stories were left incomplete.
4. Powerpuff Girls
Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup - the main characters of beloved cartoon Powerpuff girls - grew themselves a large fanbase that heavily criticised the reboot in 2016 for losing what made the original so special - the feminist message, the unbridled action scenes, and its lovable characters.
Powerpuff Girls was a show that prided itself on portraying girls who fought back and had superpowers, who loved both fighting monsters and catching butterflies, encouraging freedom of expression. The reboot felt like a step backwards, wrote Polygon, as it had less action and fewer adventures for the girls, but more comedic moments.
Some also felt like the personalities of the three characters were reduced to mere caricatures of themselves.
Blossom, who was known as a leader and voice of reason, was reduced to a mere “nerd” in the reboot and Buttercup, who was best known by her tomboyish attitude and fearlessness, was portrayed as a troublemaker, as pointed out by a Reddit user.
The addition of the new character, Bliss was critiqued for how she deserved a better storyline and introduction to the show, even though she was well-received by fans.
“In a lot of ways, Bliss feels like a collection of well-intentioned afterthoughts that would have worked better earlier on in the series,” wrote Gizmodo.
5. Scooby Doo reboot: Velma
‘Velma’ was released in 2023 as a reboot of long-running children’s show Scooby Doo, and has received a lot of backlash for its superficial take on current issues, as well as its deviation from the original cartoon.
Loyal fans of the show were left wondering why this reiteration even made it to the screen, considering that the entire essence of the show was not kept with this new spinoff.
“There are no episodic mysteries to solve, opting for a more serial-type murder mystery. There is little to no character dynamic carried over from the original,” said a Reddit user.
Also, some criticised the show for addressing polarising issues such as biracialism and LGBTQ+ superficially.
According to Forbes, ‘Velma’ is now the third-worst rated television show in IMDB history, and it currently has a 1.3 out of 10 rating.