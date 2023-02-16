Five childhood show reboots that failed to live up to expectations

SINGAPORE - Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination, as the opening lines to the show’s theme song went.

But all its revamp went and did was spark a conversation.

Here are five cartoon classics whose do-overs sparked heated discussions and disbelief online.

1. Barney & Friends

Toy company Mattel announced on Monday that it would relaunch its Barney franchise with a new animated series next year.

Twitter users said that the new Barney has lost his plump face and nose, and the colour of his eyes also changed from dark brown to green.

Many were longing for the return of the character they grew up with, that they knew and loved.

“I have no words. I just don’t know how I feel about this. I think I miss old Barney,” said Twitter user Trixie.

Mattel’s chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products Josh Silverman said that this new series hopes to tap into the nostalgia of parents who grew up with Barney and give the same experience to the new generation of kids.

2. Teen Titans GO!