Fish Leong cries two nights in a row at Taipei concert

Malaysian singer Fish Leong broke into tears on stage two nights in a row.

Leong, 42, held two concerts at the Taipei Arena last Saturday and Sunday, returning to the venue for the first time in five years and drawing 28,000 fans over two days.

On Sunday, Leong invited her good friend, singer Cheer Chen, as her guest singer.

It was the first time they were on the same stage in 14 years and they sang When I Love You, the theme song from the romantic film This Is Not What I Expected (2017), which starred Takeshi Kaneshiro and Zhou Dongyu.

Chen, 45, said after the performance that it felt like getting married, while Leong joked that she was smitten by Chen.

After Leong performed her hit song Unfortunately Not You, she squatted on the stage and wept for close to one minute before she stood up slowly and thanked her fans.

She also thanked some important people in her life, including her mentor Jonathan Lee, and good friends, singers Penny Tai and Chen.

Leong joked later and said she should have brought toilet paper if she had known it would turn out this way.

She had also cried last Saturday while singing her song Break Up Happily. Leong divorced her husband of nine years, Taiwanese businessman Tony Chao, last year.

According to the Taiwanese media, her new boyfriend, Taiwanese entrepreneur Darwin Lin, did not tell her which day he would turn up for the concert so that she would not be distracted. The media did not spot him at the concerts.

However, he sent a rose basket with her name hidden inside the note and messaged her to encourage her before the concerts.