First look at Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson in Beatles movies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Beatles movies, set to be released in April 2028, stars (clockwise from top left) Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.

The new series of Beatles biographical movies, which are set to arrive in theatres in 2028, has revealed its first images of the Fab Four played by a quartet of rising actors.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event stars Irish actor Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Irish actor Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, British actor Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and British actor Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.

Helmed by Oscar-winning British director Sam Mendes, each film will focus on a different member of the iconic British music group.

Postcards featuring photos of the four actors in character were hidden throughout the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts for its students to find, the school posted on its Instagram account on Jan 29. McCartney is a co-founder of the institution located in the Beatles’ home city in England.

Japanese actress Anna Sawai portrays Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono while American-Irish actress Saoirse Ronan plays McCartney’s late first wife Linda.

Mendes, 60, said at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas in 2025: “They’re four very different human beings. Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply. But together, all four films will tell the story of the greatest band in history.”

The movies mark the first time surviving members McCartney, 83, and Starr, 85, the families of the late Lennon and Harrison, as well as The Beatles’ company Apple Corps have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Lennon was murdered at the age of 40 in 1980, and Harrison died of cancer at age 58 in 2001.

Previous Beatles-related biopics include 1994’s Backbeat, which focused on early band guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe, and 2009’s Nowhere Boy, which is about Lennon’s childhood.

Formed in 1960 in Liverpool, The Beatles are regarded as the most influential and successful band in music history. The quartet – who influenced modern pop music through innovative songwriting, studio experimentation and cultural impact – broke up in 1970.

In 2025 interviews, Starr said he has been spending time with Mendes and going over the script of his biopic to ensure accuracy. He added that he has “hung out” with Keoghan and gave the actor playing him advice on drumming.