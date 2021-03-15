Finally, women get to roar at the Grammys

SINGAPORE - In a Grammys like no other, women artistes swept the major awards.

Beyonce made history as the female artiste with the most Grammy wins when she collected her 28th trophy for Best R&B Performance for Black Parade. She beat out previous record holder bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss' 27 wins.

Teenage singer Billie Eilish won Record of the Year with Everything I Wanted, her second straight triumph in this category; Taylor Swift took home the Album of the Year accolade for Folklore, her third gong in this heralded category; while H.E.R. picked up Song of the Year for I Can't Breathe. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was named Best New Artist, one of her three wins from four nominations.

The winners' list this year seems like a reaction to all the calls for greater diversity and equal representation that the organisers, the United States' The Recording Academy, have faced in recent times. Canadian singer The Weeknd had famously sworn off further Grammy involvement after he was snubbed in the nominations.

Still, it was only three years ago that former Academy president Neil Portnow made the patronising and now infamous comment for women artistes to "step up".

The prize-giving ceremony was more intimate than in previous years, with only a small, socially distanced and masked-wearing audience comprising fellow nominees.

The scaled-down 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony took place on March 14 night (United States time) at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the performances were a mix of live and pre-recorded sets.

Beyonce, who led the nominations with nine nods, took home four trophies: including for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for appearing on fellow Houston artist Megan Thee Stallion's Savage; and Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl, which features Blue Ivy Carter, her eight-year-old daughter with hip-hop mogul Jay-Z.

British singer Dua Lipa and Swift both won one out of six nominations each. Dua won Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia.

There was a notable shift towards a younger and more international audience this year.

In past years, more airtime was given to country music, a genre massively popular in the US but not necessarily elsewhere.

There were performances by country stars such as Miranda Lambert. But only one country award, Best Country Album - won by Lambert for Wildcard - was given out during the main, televised show.

There was plenty of representation from artistes in hip-hop and R&B, two hugely popular genres among contemporary music fans. And rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion put on a scorching performance of the sex-positive and female empowerment anthem WAP.

Meanwhile, South Korean pop juggernauts BTS' first English single Dynamite lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. K-pop fans accused the organisers of riding on the group's massively popularity - BTS performed Dynamite on the show - but without rewarding them with any wins.

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny, one of the most-streamed artistes worldwide in the past year, took home the award for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG, his first win. He performed his hit Dakiti with fellow Puerto Rican artist Jhay Cortez.

The Grammys also seemed to be more willing to serve as a platform for pressing social issues.

Three winning songs that address the Black Lives Matter movement, which started in the US but has since spread worldwide: I Can't Breathe by H.E.R. was named Song of the Year; Black Parade by Beyonce won Best R&B Performance; and Lockdown by Anderson .Paak took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

While the rock and metal categories have been relegated to the non-televised segment, the winners' list, formerly dominated by white and male acts, is now more inclusive.

Fiona Apple's Shameika won Best Rock Performance, a category in which, for the first time, all the nominees were solo women acts or female-fronted bands.

Body Count, a band made up of black musicians fronted by rapper Ice-T, won Best Metal Performance for Bum-Rush.

Major award winners

Record of the Year - Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Album of the Year - Folklore, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year - I Can't Breathe, H.E.R.

Best Pop Solo Performance - Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Rain On Me, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best New Artist - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Country Album - Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Best Melodic Rap Performance - Lockdown, Anderson .Paak

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album - YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Best Rap Song - Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best R&B Performance - Black Parade, Beyonce

Best Dance/Electronic Album - Bubba, Kaytranada

Best Rock Album - The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Rock Song - Stay High, Brittany Howard

Best Rock Performance - Shameika, Fiona Apple

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - American Standard, James Taylor