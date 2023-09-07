Final films of late celebs Sulli and Alien Huang get posthumous release dates

SEOUL/SINGAPORE – South Korean film Persona: Sulli, featuring late South Korean singer-actress Sulli, will be released in the last quarter of 2023, according to production company Mystic Story.

It unveiled the film’s main poster on Wednesday, showing the star – dressed in a red off-shoulder outfit – looking downwards.

Sulli, who debuted as a child actress in 2005, joined K-pop girl group f(x) in 2009. She took her own life in October 2019 at the age of 25.

She had suffered from severe depression, as she had long been the target of online vitriol for defying social norms – from posting braless photos of herself to being candid about her romantic relationship to live-streaming a drinking session with friends.

The first of the two-part film is a short film called 4: Clean Island by directors Hwang Soo-ah and Kim Jee-hye.

It revolves around a character named 4 (played by Sulli), who dreams of emigrating to the cleanest place in the world, Clean Island. To pass through the island’s immigration checkpoint, she needs to confess a sin, which involves a story about a special pig.

The second part of the film is the documentary Dear Jinri, helmed by director Jung Yoon-suk and titled after Sulli’s real name, Choi Jin-ri. It conveys her diverse concerns and thoughts via interviews.