Film & TV picks: The Roundup, Oldboy, The Files Of Young Kindaichi

Revisit the definitive work of South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook, who just won Best Director at this year's Cannes Film Festival for the erotic crime movie Decision To Leave.

Oldboy, released in 2003, was also a winner at Cannes in 2004, clinching the Grand Jury Prize. The film is the second instalment of Park's vengeance trilogy, which includes Sympathy For Mr Vengeance (2002) and Lady Vengeance (2005).

It follows a man who is imprisoned for seemingly no reason by a mysterious captor for 15 years. When he is suddenly released, he seeks to find his captor and wreak revenge. Instead, he is plunged into a conspiracy, which is further complicated by his burgeoning romance with a sushi chef.

Oldboy is regarded as one of Park's most acclaimed works and cinephiles particularly love its nearly four-minute one-shot fight sequence set in a hallway.

The Files Of Young Kindaichi

Disney+