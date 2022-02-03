Film & TV Picks: The Falls, Anita (Director's Cut) and Work Later, Drink Now

The Falls (PG13)

129 minutes, Netflix

Taiwan's entry for this year's Academy Awards is anemotional drama starring veteran actress Alyssa Chia and up-and-coming actress Gingle Wang. The timely tale, set during the Covid-19 pandemic, examines the increasingly strained relationship between Lo Pin-wen (Chia) and her daughter Wang Jing (Wang) and Lo's deteriorating mental state when they are forced to quarantine together.

Directed by Chung Mong-hong (A Sun, 2019), the film was a hit at the Golden Horse Awards in 2021, bagging major wins such as best feature film, best original screenplay and, for Chia, best actress. Wang was also nominated for best actress for her performance.

Anita (Director's Cut) (NC16)