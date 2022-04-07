Film & TV picks: Old Enough!, Julia and Till We Meet Again

Old Enough! (G)

Netflix

In another boost to its Japanese content slate, Netflix has added 20 episodes of the long-running children's unscripted series Old Enough! (1991 to present).

The show, which aired for more than 30 years in its home country, features young children running their first solo errands - like buying groceries at the supermarket - at the request of their parents.

Some techniques are deployed to conceal the filming from the kids, who are sometimes given wireless microphones to wear in the guise of a lucky charm.

The camera crew, which follow the children around to observe whether they succeed at their tasks, generally do not interfere, but occasionally help out when the kids are lost or stuck.

The series, which shows how determined, adorable and funny children can be, is currently at the top of the kids' content charts on Netflix Singapore.

Julia (NC16)

HBO Go