Film star Leonardo DiCaprio invests in French champagne brand Telmont

PARIS (REUTERS) - Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner Remy Cointreau said on Wednesday (Feb 23), as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal.

"From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100 per cent renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor," DiCaprio said in a statement.

In February 2021, LVMH's Moet Hennessy bought a 50 per cent stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and French drinks company Remy Cointreau, whose rivals include Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnership deals with celebrities in their bid to lure younger customers, with Jay-Z's pop star wife Beyonce already involved in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.

DiCaprio, 47, is one of Hollywood's most famed actors, winning a Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for his role in movie The Revenant (2015).

His other hit films included Titanic (1997), The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013) and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019).

He recently starred in the satirical comedy Don't Look Up (2021), which also featured other Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett.