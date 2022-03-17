Film picks: Writing With Fire, King Richard, Turning Red

Writing With Fire (NC16)

92 minutes, showing exclusively at The Projector, 4 stars

The journalists of the women-staffed newspaper Khabar Lahariya, based in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, put up with a lot. When they report on extremist politicians, corrupt mining companies, biased policing or the rapes and murders of low-caste women, they are treated as pests - or worse, seen as threats who must be bribed or intimidated into silence.

But the women keep at it - over the objections of their fathers and husbands, who see their activities as shameful because they think no decent woman should be outside the home, only to return at night.

All drawn from the Dalit ("untouchable") class, the reporters and editors speak up for their community because, as the women themselves say, nobody else will.

In the running for a Best Documentary Award at the upcoming Academy Awards, this portrait of an inspiring organisation comes from New Delhi-based husband-and-wife team Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. As the couple show, the women see their work as a form of self-improvement - the segments showing the women training themselves to be digital journalists using mobile phones are especially interesting.

King Richard (PG13)