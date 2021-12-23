Film picks: Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy, Nordic Film Festival, The Power Of The Dog

Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy (M18)

121 minutes, now showing at The Projector, 4 stars

Former lovers meet, driven by the need for closure, healing or the masochistic impulse to reopen wounds in this anthology of three short films by Japanese writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

As in his other 2021 film, Drive My Car (also showing at The Projector), a drama about lost love, Hamaguchi enjoys digging into the ways characters imprison themselves in the past. Each encounter carries the possibility of rekindled passion or something more dangerous.

In Once Again, the third short story in Wheel, a coincidental reunion occurs between former high-school classmates Natsuko (Fusako Urabe) and Aya (Aoba Kawai). But as the minutes tick by, regrets about things left unsaid begin to surface.

Like Drive My Car, Wheel is a festival favourite. It won the second highest award, the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, at this year's Berlin International Film festival.

