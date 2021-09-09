Film Picks: They Call Him Chop Suey, Infernal Affairs, Booksmart

Afa Restored Series Presents They Call Him Chop Suey

This Filipino movie (M18, 94 minutes) is one of two cult classics to be presented this season by the Asian Film Archive. It was released in 1975 to cash in on the Bruce Lee fever, but has since earned a following of its own for its very 1970s flavour of mild titillation, micro-budget stunts and low-brow humour.

To be screened in its restored 4K resolution, it stars Ramon Zamora as the kitchen assistant of the film's title who has to defend his aunt's restaurant from mobsters.

Where: Oldham Theatre, National Archives of Singapore building, 1 Canning Rise

MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah

When: Sept 11 to Oct 3, various times

Admission: $9 (concession); $10 (general)

Info: Asian Film Archive website

Infernal Affairs (PG)



Infernal Affairs lll starring

Chinese actor Chen Daoming (left) and Andy

Lau (right). PHOTO: SHAW



100 minutes, available on Netflix

The Marvel movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has given rise to the global discovery of Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai as a DILF, or Dad I'd Like To Friend.

The filmography of the multiple-award-winning actor covers almost every genre. For the Wong Kar Wai-helmed romantic drama In The Mood For Love (2000), Leung, 59, snagged a Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival.

In time to satisfy the Leung lust, Netflix has added 2002 crime thriller Infernal Affairs, which also stars Hong Kong luminaries Andy Lau, Anthony Wong and Eric Tsang. Leung's performance won him the Best Actor prize at the Golden Horse Awards.

The story of triad and police moles (played by Leung and Lau respectively) spawned two sequels - also available on Netflix - and The Departed (2006), a Hollywood remake by American film-maker Martin Scorsesewhich clinched a Best Picture Oscar.

Booksmart (M18)



Beanie Feldstein (left) and Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart. PHOTO: FOX MOVIES



98 minutes, HBO Go, 4 stars

Best friends Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) embody young female achievement. With their record of academic excellence, earned through hard work and abstinence, they are set to enter the Ivy Leagues.

To their horror, on the day before graduation, they learn that their lazy, party-loving classmates are also going to great schools. Aware that they might have wasted their youth, the girls vow to pack years of fun into one epic night of partying.

Directed by actress and film-maker Olivia Wilde with great affection for every character, this high-school comedy is not only hilarious, but also has turns that defy almost every trope of the genre.