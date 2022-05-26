Film Picks: The Night House, Writing With Fire, Ex Machina

92 minutes, available for rent at Projector Plus

4 stars

The journalists of the women-run newspaper Khabar Lahariya, based in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, put up with a lot. When they report on extremist politicians, corrupt mining companies, biased policing or the rapes and murders of low-caste women, they are treated as pests - or worse, threats who must be bribed or intimidated into silence.

But the women keep at it, over the objections of their fathers and husbands, who see their activities as shameful because no decent woman should be outside the home after dark.

Drawn from the Dalit ("untouchable") class, the reporters and editors speak up for their community because no one else will.

Nominated in the Best Documentary category at the Oscars this year, this portrait of an inspiring organisation comes from the New Delhi-based husband-and-wife team of Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh.

Ex Machina (m18)