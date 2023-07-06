Film Picks: The Childe, Joy Ride and One More Chance

The Childe (NC16)

118 minutes, now showing, 3 stars

In the Philippines, Marco (Kang Tae-joo) lives in poverty, caring for his desperately ill Filipina mother. He has never met his delinquent father, a South Korean.

When his father’s representatives appear one day, expressing his wish for a reunion and to care for both of them, Marco is elated. A dapper but psychopathic assassin (Kim Seon-ho) shows up, wishing Marco harm, proving there is more to this family gathering than meets the eye.

South Korean writer-director Park Hoon-jung co-wrote I Saw The Devil (2010), one of the best crime thrillers of the past few decades in any language.

This new work bears some similarities in its tone and structure. But the resemblance mostly lies in the comic-book style of the storytelling and action, which tends towards intimate violence rather than massive shoot-outs or elaborate car chases.

This stylish South Korean thriller is saddled with a weak protagonist in Marco, but makes up for it with an interesting villain.

Joy Ride (R21)