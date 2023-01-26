Film Picks: The Banshees Of Inisherin, Tar, The Nice Guys

The Banshees Of Inisherin (M18)



114 minutes, now showing, 4 stars



It is 1923 and Ireland is in the midst of a civil war. Friends Colm (Brendan Gleeson) and Padraic (Colin Farrell) have spent their lives on a speck of rock off the west coast, meeting at the island’s lone pub every day to chat about the same topics. Colm suddenly announces that he wants to be left alone. A distraught Padraic refuses to accept the decision, leading to actions that will shake up the community.

Is Colm, in asking to be left alone, being unreasonable? Does Padriac’s reaction stem from selfishness or concern for the older man? Is Padraic right to feel betrayed after having invested so much in a friendship? Can a village be too small to tolerate an eccentric?

In a village steeped in Catholicism, one man draws a line in the sand and another chooses to ignore it. The result is a charming drama-comedy about those who prefer a calm, predictable sadness over unstable joy.

Through Colm and Padraic, Oscar-winning British-Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2017) has found two compelling characters to animate his thoughts about war, Irish rural miserabilism and what it means to ache for a life one cannot yet define. – John Lui

Tar (M18)



158 minutes, now showing, 5 stars

