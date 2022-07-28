Film Picks: Stop-Zemlia, Nordic Film Festival, The Black Phone

Stop-Zemlia (M18)

122 minutes, showing at The Projector, 4 stars

A 16-year-old introvert (Maria Fedorchenko) in Kyiv, Ukraine, navigates her final year of high school with her two best friends (Yana Isaienko and Arsenii Markov). The trio buoy up one another through their anxieties about themselves and the future.

There are parties, crushes, smartphones, family tiffs, sexual experimentation and biology class. Nothing seismic. But director Kateryna Gornostai understands and conveys how intensely teenagers feel every moment and how vulnerable they are, because the screenplay was inspired by her adolescence.

Splicing in improvised interviews with the characters sharing their fears and dreams, she turns out an authentic and empathetic docu-fiction film of Ukrainian youth.

Nordic Film Festival 2022