Film picks: Some Women, The Fallout, The Worst Person In The World

Some Women (R21)
71 minutes, limited screenings at The Projector from March 8
Winner of the Audience Choice Award at last year's Singapore International Film Festival, this debut feature by Singapore film-maker Quen Wong is a documentary tracking her life as a transgender woman.
In addition to addressing the challenges she has faced, the 46-year-old includes on-camera reflections from two transgender women - one younger and the other older - who offer contrasting views on how friends, family and society view them and their lifestyles.
The Fallout (M18)
92 minutes, available on HBO Go, 4 stars
In the aftermath of a tragedy, two high-school students, Vada (Jenna Ortega) and Mia (Maddie Ziegler) find themselves laden with an unbearable emotional burden.
In this portrait of teenagers in an America that braces itself daily for shocking acts of violence, actress-turned-film-maker Megan Park puts the focus on the intimate and personal - rather than the social or political.
Her debut feature - winner of several prizes at the South by Southwest Film Festival last year, including the Grand Jury Award - reveals the contradictory combination of resilience and vulnerability possessed by teens.
Vada is caught in a dilemma. She finds herself overwhelmed with well-intentioned support from her family and counsellors, but as Park shows, to those trauma has damaged, help can feel like assault.
The Worst Person In The World (R21)
127 minutes, showing exclusively at The Projector, 4 stars
The opening scene gives a quick sketch of Julie (Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve in a stellar performance), a person of contradictory impulses born into a middle-class family.
In university, she can dump one course in favour of another in a heartbeat. And she takes the same approach with her boyfriends.
A few years later, Julie appears to have found stability. She lives with graphic novelist Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie) and hopes to be a writer. Soon, she again feels the tug - she must find her authentic self, even if it means destroying everything she has built.
In this bone-dry comedy about growing up believing that it is possible to be - or to have - anything, Norwegian film-maker Joachim Trier explores the idea of individual freedom as it applies to an ordinary person and invites the audience to judge her.
The film has been nominated for Oscars in the Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay categories. At the Cannes Film Festival, Reinsve won the award for Best Actress.