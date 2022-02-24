Film picks: Some Women, The Fallout, The Worst Person In The World

127 minutes, showing exclusively at The Projector, 4 stars

The opening scene gives a quick sketch of Julie (Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve in a stellar performance), a person of contradictory impulses born into a middle-class family.

In university, she can dump one course in favour of another in a heartbeat. And she takes the same approach with her boyfriends.

A few years later, Julie appears to have found stability. She lives with graphic novelist Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie) and hopes to be a writer. Soon, she again feels the tug - she must find her authentic self, even if it means destroying everything she has built.

In this bone-dry comedy about growing up believing that it is possible to be - or to have - anything, Norwegian film-maker Joachim Trier explores the idea of individual freedom as it applies to an ordinary person and invites the audience to judge her.

The film has been nominated for Oscars in the Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay categories. At the Cannes Film Festival, Reinsve won the award for Best Actress.