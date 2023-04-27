Film Picks: Sisu, Singapore Chinese Film Festival, Singapore films on Prime Video

Sisu (M18)



91 minutes, now showing at The Projector, 4 stars

In World War II-era Northern Finland, a solitary gold prospector trekking 800km across the stark tundra encounters a Nazi death squad. They seize his treasure and leave him for dead.

But he is no ordinary miner: Aatami (Jorma Tommila) is a berserker who single-handedly destroyed 300 Soviet soldiers during the Winter War.

The title, Sisu, is a Finnish word not easily translated, encompassing stoicism and perseverance.

Finnish writer-director Jalmari Helander – the twisted mind behind the very un-Yuletide horror Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010), which also starred Tommila – structures seven chapters, each a set piece in creative hyper-violence.

The gonzo performance by Finnish actor Tommila, who is in his mid-60s, is not for the squeamish. He has more battle scars than Rambo and less talk than John Wick. He is as indestructible as the Terminator, cool like Clint Eastwood in his 1960s Dollars Trilogy film series and an inspiration to seniors.

Whang Yee Ling

Singapore Chinese Film Festival