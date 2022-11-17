Film Picks: Singapore International Film Festival, Singapore Writers Festival, Animation Nation

Singapore International Film Festival



Making its Singapore premiere is Arnold Is A Model Student (PG13, 85 minutes, two screenings, at separate locations and timings), a satirical comedy about the chaotic state of the Thai school system.

It is from Thai film-maker Sorayos Prapapan, whose short films have screened at previous editions of the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF). One of them, the comedy Death Of The Sound Man, picked up the Best Director (South-east Asian Short Film) prize at the 2017 SGIFF and is available on streaming sites such as Vimeo.

Arnold Is A Model Student, Sorayos’ first feature, was selected for the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland and has just won the New Talent Award at the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival. The festival called it “a growing-up story of a model student which develops into a critique of the repressive and corrupt education system in Thailand. It strikes a perfect balance between outrage and irreverence”.

There will be a question-and-answer session with the film-maker after the Dec 3, 4pm, screening at Golden Village Plaza.

Where: Various locations including Filmgarde Kallang, Kallang Leisure Park, 5 Stadium Walk; and Golden Village Plaza, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Dhoby Ghaut

When: Nov 24 to Dec 4, various timings

Admission: From $15, with concessions

Info: sgiff.com

