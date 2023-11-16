Film picks: Singapore International Film Festival, French Film Festival, Cartoons Underground

Singapore International Film Festival



Chinese documentary-maker Wang Bing’s portrait of a dying woman, Mrs Fang (2017), won the top prize of the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival, so his new film deserves attention.

Wang made his reputation with films that reveal the lives of those at the bottom rung of society.

Youth (Spring) (NC16, 212 minutes, screens at Oldham Theatre, Dec 3, 2pm) is a three-hour-plus look at the factory workers who labour to make cheap fashion possible.

Zhili town in Zhejiang province, known as the children’s clothing capital of China, is home to 18,000 small workshops. Here, young people toil at sewing machines, form friendships and meet life partners.

Wang’s camera follows them as they discuss unwanted pregnancies, plan action against wage-stealing bosses and dream about better lives away from the factory floor and worker dormitories.

The film earned Wang a Palme d’Or nomination at 2023’s Cannes Film Festival. It is also a Best Documentary nominee at the 2023 Golden Horse Film Festival.

Trade magazine Variety calls the film “long and oppressive”, but also “revealing a desolate truth”, while The New York Times describes it as “an exhortation not to forget the unseen”.

Where: Various venues, including Filmgarde Kallang, Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure and Gallery Theatre at the National Museum of Singapore

MRT: Various

When: Nov 30 to Dec 10, various times

Admission: Free and ticketed (from $10)

Info: sgiff.com

