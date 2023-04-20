Film Picks: Singapore Chinese Film Festival, Evil Dead Rise, Rebound

Singapore Chinese Film Festival

The 11th edition of the event will showcase 34 features and 21 short films, all screened in cinemas. There will also be talks and panel discussions under the event’s Festival Forum section.

In the Documentary Vision section of the festival is the provocative work of journalism Silence In The Dust (PG13, 95 minutes, screens on May 1 at 7pm at Oldham Theatre) from Chongqing-born film-maker Li Wei.

It tells the story of Dazhang, a middle-aged man crippled by a respiratory disease picked up from his former workplace, a Guangdong quartz processing plant with few safety measures.

Li’s lens follows Dazhang’s three children and his parents as they cope with his illness and work towards a brighter future.

The work was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 2022 Golden Horse Film Festival and winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 2022 Taiwan International Documentary Film Festival.