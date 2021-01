83 minutes/Now showing/4 stars

Maude Garrett (Chloe Grace Moretz) boards a bomber in Auckland, New Zealand, as a passenger on a hush-hush mission. The men on board, miffed at playing bus driver for a mere woman, are immediately hostile and put her in the Sperry, the transparent machine-gun dome in the belly. From her vantage point, she sees a creature intent on destroying the aircraft. Her attempt to warn the crew is dismissed.