Film picks: Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, The Whale, As Though Nothing Happened

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (PG)

117 minutes, Netflix, 3 stars

This film adaptation of a musical based on the novel by Roald Dahl follows Matilda (Alisha Weir), a girl who uses her intelligence and psychokinesis to stand up for justice against the bullies in her life, including her abusive parents and tyrannical headmistress.

Going toe-to-toe with these sadists is Irish tween Weir, who is a perfection of defiance and vulnerability starring as the exuberant romp’s wee heroine.

This Netflix production is based on the 2010 Royal Shakespeare Company hit production of his 1988 novel. It remains musical theatre, restaged for the camera by the same Olivier Award record-breaking team of director Matthew Warchus, lyricist Tim Minchin and screenwriter Dennis Kelly.

The stomping showpiece Revolting Children is their anthem as Matilda rouses her schoolmates to topple headmistress Miss Trunchbull, every one of these moppets a fireball.

The Whale (M18)

117 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

