Film picks: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Ring Wandering, Ennio

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (PG)



102 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

Beautiful graphics, a strong supporting cast and a soulful maturity make this a worthy sequel to the 2011 hit, Puss In Boots.

In the new film, Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) learns that he is on his final life, having wasted the previous eight on reckless adventures. The terrified feline becomes a house cat and discovers the existence of the Wishing Star, a magical object with the power to return his lost lives. He is joined by his nemesis and romantic partner Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and a new friend, a kind-hearted but slow-witted dog named Perro (Harvey Guillen).

Puss became a breakout character after appearing in Shrek 2 (2004). One reason was that unlike the other fairy-tale characters that populate the Shrek universe, the cat was instantly relatable. He was a parody of the Mexican swashbuckler Zorro, played by Banderas in the 1998 film and who would go on to be the voice of Puss.

Banderas’ lugubrious voice brought out the campiness that was always there in the suave, hyper-confident Zorro.

American actor Guillen, best known for his supporting role on the vampire sitcom What We Do In The Shadows (2019 to present), gives Perro a heart to match the hole in his head.

Ring Wandering (PG)

