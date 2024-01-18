Film picks: Poor Things, The Teachers’ Lounge and The End We Start From

Poor Things (R21)

141 minutes

Limited screenings from Jan 20 at The Projector

4 stars

The black comedy, adapted from Scottish author Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, is being released at The Projector as part of Freaks & Greeks: A Yorgos Lanthimos Showcase.

In the laboratory of eminent scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), a new assistant Max McCandles (Ramy Youssef) meets Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a naive young woman who appears to be mentally and physically disabled.

As the weeks pass, McCandles comes to understand the mysterious origins of the strange child-woman with appetites that scandalise the household.

Bella finds herself boxed in by horrible men. But in this fantastical tale, Greek film-maker Yorgos Lanthimos infuses its steampunk-influenced science-fiction premise with shades of body horror and absurdity.

Created as a blank slate, Bella is an innocent, unburdened by shame, and becomes an explorer in realms that most women would not, or cannot, venture to.

A transformation like Bella’s is tricky. Too often, the result is character incoherence. Bella’s identity by the end is far removed from who she was at the beginning, but through her assured performance, Stone manages to hold these versions within the same person.

