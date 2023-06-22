Film picks: Monster, The Roundup: No Way Out and Master Gardener

Monster (M18)
126 minutes, now showing, 4 stars
In a small regional city in Japan, single mother Saori (Sakura Ando) lives with her son Minato (Soya Kurokawa). When he begins behaving strangely, she comes to suspect abuse by a teacher, Hori (Eita Nagayama).
This film was screened in competition at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay for Yuji Sakamoto.
The title of this drama plays with the idea of the villainous creature at the heart of every mystery.
This mystery, in turn, hinges on the idea of conflicting realities, such as the ones that children experience but keep from their parents, and the ones that grown-ups like Saori and Hori live through but deceive themselves about, for reasons of their own.
Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, as he does in each of his films, makes everything feel grounded. But more so than in his previous films, there is a propulsive drive to the storytelling in this work that pushes viewers towards a gut-wrencher of a finale.
The Roundup: No Way Out (NC16)
105 minutes, now showing, 3 stars
Korean-American action heavyweight Don Lee reprises his signature role of rogue detective Ma Seok-do to again crack skulls, as well as a criminal case of a dangerous party drug, Hiper, circulating around Seoul nightclubs.
The threequel The Roundup: No Way Out is set seven years after 2022’s The Roundup.
The crunchy screwball violence revels in Don Lee’s outsized physique as much as his charm and world-weary comic delivery. His star package is what the audiences come for, but his ridiculous invincibility is becoming one-note.
The Roundup: Punishment is on tap for 2024, and would do well to reintroduce either a compelling villain such as the Chinese loan shark (Yoon Kye-sang) from the first film or the team camaraderie of Ma’s early days at Geumcheon Police Station.
Master Gardener (M18)
111 minutes, now showing, 3 stars
Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton) is the head gardener of a grand estate in the American South. Chaos – followed by violence, this being a Paul Schrader film – enters his tidy sanctuary when he takes in his employer’s grandniece Maya Core (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice.
An uneasy attraction develops between the rehabilitated extremist and the 20something biracial pupil half his age.
This incurs the jealous wrath of his boss, a wealthy dowager played by Sigourney Weaver, who wants Roth for her own sexual needs.
American director-writer Schrader’s stern, pressurised crime thriller is concerned with grace, atonement and forgiveness rather than anything so trivial as plausibility, as he continues to attend to his complex spiritual themes with uncompromising intellectual rigour, even in this relatively minor work.