Film picks: Monster, The Roundup: No Way Out and Master Gardener

Monster (M18)



126 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

In a small regional city in Japan, single mother Saori (Sakura Ando) lives with her son Minato (Soya Kurokawa). When he begins behaving strangely, she comes to suspect abuse by a teacher, Hori (Eita Nagayama).

This film was screened in competition at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay for Yuji Sakamoto.

The title of this drama plays with the idea of the villainous creature at the heart of every mystery.

This mystery, in turn, hinges on the idea of conflicting realities, such as the ones that children experience but keep from their parents, and the ones that grown-ups like Saori and Hori live through but deceive themselves about, for reasons of their own.

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, as he does in each of his films, makes everything feel grounded. But more so than in his previous films, there is a propulsive drive to the storytelling in this work that pushes viewers towards a gut-wrencher of a finale.

The Roundup: No Way Out (NC16)

