Film picks: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Nimona, Greta Gerwig films

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (PG13)

163 minutes, 4 stars

When so many Hollywood action franchises devolve into mush by the second movie, it is something of a miracle that the Mission: Impossible series (1996 to present) exists.

Actor Tom Cruise, working with director Christopher McQuarrie, delivered the highly watchable Rogue Nation (2015) and Fallout (2018), the fifth and sixth additions to the series.

In this film, the third McQuarrie-Cruise collaboration, they have kept standards high. There is a satisfying groundedness here, at a time when every other action hero is a supernaturally skilled killer who pops out of thin air when required.

The elite team of spies headed by Ethan Hunt (Cruise) is activated when a potentially world-ending terror emerges. Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg) and British ally Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) travel across the globe, chasing clues and carrying out heists in a bid to stop this new enemy. An old adversary, the arms dealer nicknamed the White Widow (Vanessa Kirby), is involved in the plan to subjugate the world.

Nimona (M18)

111 minutes, Netflix, 4 stars