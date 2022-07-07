Film picks: Mexican Film Festival, Painting With Light, Elvis

Mexican Film Festival 2022

Presented by the Embassy Of Mexico in Singapore, with the support of The Projector, the eighth edition of this festival features films that cover all moods.

The drama Impossible Things (2021, NC16, 89 minutes, screens July 7, 8.30pm) takes place in a Mexico City apartment complex. There, ageing widow Matilde (Nora Velazquez) lives with the memory of years of abuse by her dead husband. She meets Miguel (Benny Emmanuel), a young drug dealer who is also damaged inside. Against the odds, they find common ground.

The film comes from Ernesto Contreras, whose romantic drama I Dream In Another Language (2017) won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

The drama The Gazelle's Dance (2018, PG13, 90 minutes, screens July 9, 5.30pm) follows a former soccer star who has never won a championship. He sees his chance to redeem himself at a dance contest and rehearses rigorously with an instructor Daniel, a gay man in his 70s.

Or check out immigration family drama The Wolves (2019, NC16, 95 minutes, screens July 10, 8.30pm), which won the Grand Prix award at the Berlin International Film Festival. Lucia, a young Mexican mother, crosses the border into the United States with her young sons in search of a better life. Spending their days in an unfurnished apartment as their mother juggle multiple jobs, the boys wait for the day they can finally visit Disneyland.

Where: The Projector, Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

When: July 7 to 17, various timings

Admission: $15

Info: The Projector's website

