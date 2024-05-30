Film picks: Macbeth: Ralph Fiennes & Indira Varma, Italian Film Festival

Macbeth: Ralph Fiennes & Indira Varma (PG)



123 minutes, limited screenings at The Projector (Cineleisure) from June 1

English actor Ralph Fiennes is synonymous with Shakespeare. Since the 1980s, he has been associated with stage productions of everything from Julius Caesar to Antony And Cleopatra to The Tempest. In 2011, he made his directing debut with the tragedy Coriolanus, in which he played the title role.

In 2023, Fiennes took the stage in London and Washington D.C. to play the lead in Macbeth. Director Simon Godwin’s version of the tragedy about the Scottish king places the action on the modern-day battlefield.

The Guardian says the adaptation has been “retooled as a history play about the corrupting effects of war, with violent conflict at the fore”. British actress Indira Varma’s Lady Macbeth is described by The New Yorker as having an “exquisitely deft touch with language”.

The filmed version was shot at a performance at Dock X, a London warehouse converted into an auditorium.

