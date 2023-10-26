Film Picks: Love & Pride Film Festival, German Film Festival, It Lives Inside

The Love & Pride Film Festival's opening film is Blue Jean, a British drama set in the 1980s, a time when anti-homosexual legislation had passed. PHOTO: LOVE & PRIDE FILM FESTIVAL
and
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM

Love & Pride Film Festival

The 14th edition of the festival brings five LGBTQ-focused titles to the festival aimed at fostering acceptance and connections among loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Opening film Blue Jean (2022, R21, 97 minutes, various timings) is a British drama set in the 1980s. Jean (Rosy McEwen) is a teacher at a secondary school. She is a lesbian at a time when the Conservative government under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is passing legislation aimed at curbing what it felt were activities that promote homosexuality. New student Lois (Lucy Halliday) threatens to reveal Jean’s secret life, the one she keeps hidden from her school and family.

Written and directed by British film-maker Georgia Oakley, the film has earned near-universal critical acclaim as well as a Bafta nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Oakley.

Where: GV VivoCity, 02-30 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk; GV Funan, 05-01 Funan, 107 North Bridge Road; GV Suntec City, 03-373 Suntec City Tower 4, 3 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: HarbourFront/City Hall/Promenade
When: Thursday to Nov 5, various timings
Admission: $16 for members, $18 for standard ticket prices
Info: str.sg/iGMp

German Film Festival x KinoFest 2023

Elaha stars Bayan Layla (left) as a young Kurdish-German woman asked to undergo virginity reconstruction surgery for the sake of her coming marriage. PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER BEHRMANN/KINESCOPE FILM\

The 26th anniversary of one of Singapore’s longest-running film events will feature its first collaboration with KinoFest, a new regional film festival initiated by German cultural centre Goethe-Institut.

The drama Elaha (2023, M18, 110 minutes, screens on Nov 3 at 8.30pm) tells the story of the titular Kurdish-German woman played by Bayan Layla. The 22-year-old will soon be a bride. In her culture, women hoping to pass as a virgin can opt for hymen restoration surgery. Elaha cannot afford to pay and her frustration leads her to question her beliefs.

Kurdish-German writer-director Milena Aboyan’s feature debut was selected for the Berlin International Film Festival, where it was a nominee for Best Film in the Compass-Perspektive Award category.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway, Lavender
When: Till Nov 4, various timings
Admission: $15 for standard ticket prices
Info: theprojector.sg/germanfilmfest

It Lives Inside (NC16)

Megan Suri in It Lives Inside. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

99 minutes, now showing, 3 stars

Smart and popular Indian-American high-schooler Samidha (Megan Suri), who goes by “Sam” and chooses to hang out with the white kids, is stalked by a malevolent demon that feeds on human flesh and bad vibes.

This horror work is the feature debut of India-born American film-maker Bishal Dutta, who based it on his grandfather’s encounter with a girl carrying a mysterious jar. Sam has to battle a demon from the old country, a spirit threatening to abduct everyone close to her.

Dutta adds a South Asian voice to the recent immigrant-experience-as-horror sub-genre, and ends his urban legend with unsettling ambiguity.

More On This Topic
Film Picks: German Film Festival, Killers Of The Flower Moon, The Pigeon Tunnel
Film and TV picks: Martin Scorsese classics, Creation Of The Gods, Wes Anderson short films

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top