Film Picks: Love & Pride Film Festival, German Film Festival, It Lives Inside

Love & Pride Film Festival



The 14th edition of the festival brings five LGBTQ-focused titles to the festival aimed at fostering acceptance and connections among loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Opening film Blue Jean (2022, R21, 97 minutes, various timings) is a British drama set in the 1980s. Jean (Rosy McEwen) is a teacher at a secondary school. She is a lesbian at a time when the Conservative government under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is passing legislation aimed at curbing what it felt were activities that promote homosexuality. New student Lois (Lucy Halliday) threatens to reveal Jean’s secret life, the one she keeps hidden from her school and family.

Written and directed by British film-maker Georgia Oakley, the film has earned near-universal critical acclaim as well as a Bafta nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Oakley.

Where: GV VivoCity, 02-30 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk; GV Funan, 05-01 Funan, 107 North Bridge Road; GV Suntec City, 03-373 Suntec City Tower 4, 3 Temasek Boulevard

MRT: HarbourFront/City Hall/Promenade

When: Thursday to Nov 5, various timings

Admission: $16 for members, $18 for standard ticket prices

Info: str.sg/iGMp

