Film picks: Lost Love, Riceboy Sleeps, Tetris

Lost Love (PG)



92 minutes, now showing, 4 stars



Sammi Cheng was named Best Actress by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society and is the favourite heading into the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday for her performance as grieving Mei, who turns to fostering children after the death of her son. There will be joy, but also further heartbreak.

Debut director Ka Sing Fung, a former journalist, provides a rare look inside Hong Kong’s foster care system.

Fostering means much more than supplementary income for Mei and her husband (Alan Luk), who works odd jobs. She gets to be a mother again, and she certainly deserves sympathy in her efforts to reconcile her selfish needs with those of her wards.

The episodic narrative is structured around each arrival in the couple’s working-class New Territories home. All eventually leave, either returned to their families or adopted by another, hence continuing Mei’s cycle of loss along her bittersweet journey of loving and letting go.

Riceboy Sleeps (NC16)



117 minutes, now showing at The Projector, 3 stars

