Film picks: Living, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Cinema Reclaimed

Cinema Reclaimed: Driving, Kicking And Punching

The National Heritage Board’s Heritagefest is an annual celebration of culture and heritage, and Cinema Reclaimed is its film strand.

The curators – lecturer and writer Ben Slater with artist and researcher Toh Hun Ping – have created an accessible and offbeat programme of Singapore films that explore 2023’s themes on sport and transport.

Older films from the Malay-language studio era will be paired with more contemporary ones, with the older movies receiving new subtitles created by programme partner Asian Film Archive.

The event kicks off on Sunday with a talk by Slater in which he dives into the ways Singapore films have portrayed sport and transport. The presentation aims to be entertaining and generously illustrated with film clips.

Hantu Rimau (Tiger Ghost, 1960, 117 minutes, exempted from classification, screens on Sunday and May 21, various timings) is described by Slater as unusual for the period because it is an anthology of three mystery stories, all investigated by Inspector Latiff, played by S. Roomai Noor.

Latiff is a fictional character created by British expatriate Pelham Groom, who was a journalist and former military officer, as well as a World War II veteran. Slater also calls the film daring, as Latiff’s sidekick is a glamorous forensics doctor played by Mary Lim.

Films completed before 1966 are exempt from classification.

Where: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise

MRT: City Hall/Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah

When: Sunday to May 28, various timings

Admission: $10 for screenings. Talks are free

Info: str.sg/ioyb

