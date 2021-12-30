Film Picks: House Of Gucci, Promising Young Woman, Ridley Scott movies

But the film sparks to life only when Lady Gaga's Patrizia is present. The singer-actress delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as the woman whose breezy charm curdles into murderous rage over time.

Ridley Scott movies on Netflix

The release of British director Ridley Scott's true-crime drama House Of Gucci is a good time to assess a long and artistically outstanding career. Space horror Alien, (1979), science-fiction noir Blade Runner (1982) and period epic Gladiator (2000) were crowd-pleasers that revitalised their genres.

Of the Scott films currently available on Netflix, the least successful is true-crime drama All The Money In The World (2017, NC16, 132 minutes), a tonally uneven and moralising study of the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

Period adventure Robin Hood (2010, PG, 140 minutes) sees the film-maker paired with frequent collaborator, actor Russell Crowe, in a misguided attempt at turning the classic hero into a dour, middle-aged ex-soldier.

More successful is the crime biopic American Gangster (2007, M18, 156 minutes), where Scott works with Crowe and Denzel Washington in a compelling study of the ruthless Frank Lucas, a mobster who was also a man of the people.

Finally, there is Gladiator (PG, 155 minutes), which snagged Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. Here, Scott takes an old-fashioned genre - the sweeping historical epic - and updates it into a story that feels modern and emotional.

