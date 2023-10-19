Film Picks: German Film Festival, Killers Of The Flower Moon, The Pigeon Tunnel

German Film Festival x KinoFest 2023



The 26th anniversary of one of Singapore’s longest-running film events will feature its first collaboration with KinoFest, a new regional film festival initiated by the Goethe-Institut.

The opening film is Sun And Concrete (2023, M18, 120 minutes, screens Thursday and Oct 25, various timings). Adapted from the autobiography of German comedian and social media star Felix Lobrecht, the crime drama depicts the lives of three teens carrying out a risky plan after a friend falls afoul of a drug dealer.

Director David Wnendt fills the film with the texture of young lives spent in Neukolln, one of Germany’s poorest districts.

Sun And Concrete earned four nominations at the German Film Awards, with Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay among them. After the screening on Oct 25, Wnendt and screenwriter Lobrecht will be present for an in-person Q&A session.