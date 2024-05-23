Film Picks: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Millennium Mambo, Sumpitan Rachun

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (NC16)



149 minutes, now showing

4 stars

The Mad Max film series (1979 to present) – of which this is the fifth instalment – has relied on a simple principle: Humans will turn campy after the apocalypse.

The idea that the inhabitants of a wasteland will live each day as if it were a Mardi Gras festival is not an odd one for Australian writer-director George Miller, who believes that the Mad Max stories are tales told around a campfire – the embellishments are meant to signify their status as legends told centuries after the events have taken place.

In this spin-off and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), a girl is kidnapped from The Green Place by bikers who follow the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). The Green Place, where food and water are readily available, is ripe for conquest, so the girl holds valuable strategic information.

Time passes and she becomes a trusted soldier and driver for another warlord, Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme). In his service, she would be known as Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy).

As Dementus, Hemsworth is a revelation. The Thor (2011 to 2022) actor flexes and struts like a deity, mannerisms the god-like superhero Thor never developed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dementus is a leader who believes that just because he rules through cruelty and violence, it does not mean he cannot have fun on the job.

In media reports, Taylor-Joy has talked about rough days on the set, with one hardship being that her character is mostly mute. If this was a complaint – and the articles can be read several ways – she should at least be happy to know that her facial expressions are spot on. Miller asked her to give her best war face and she delivered.

Millennium Mambo (M18)



