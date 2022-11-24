Film picks: French Film Festival, Bones And All, The Wonder

French Film Festival: Nadia

The 38th edition of the festival, presented as part of the Voilah! France Singapore Festival, runs till Nov 27 and features 30 films.

Among the films showing is the Emmy-nominated documentary Nadia (rating to be confirmed, 87 minutes). It recounts the tumultuous journey of Nadia Nadim, who plays for the Danish women’s football team. The 34-year-old was born in Afghanistan, but her family fled the country in 2000 after her father, a military officer, was executed by the Taliban.

The refugee family settled in Denmark, where she found a career as a professional footballer, playing for clubs in the country, France and the United States while also working with non-government agencies that help women and girls.

Attending the screening in person is French director Anissa Bonnefont, who will take questions from the audience after the show.

Where: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender

When: Saturday, 1.30pm

Admission: $13 for standard; $11 for student and senior concession holders

Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/nadia

Bones And All (R21)



131 minutes, now showing, 4 stars