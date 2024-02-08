Film picks: Dragon-themed movies at The Projector, Perfect Days and Spy X Family Code: White

Festive films

Usher in the Year of the Dragon with festive family movies and dragon-themed films at indie cinema The Projector.

To celebrate Chinese New Year, the cinema will be showing two movies with “dragon” in their titles as part of Enter The Dragon.

On the list is Taiwanese auteur Tsai Ming-liang’s Goodbye, Dragon Inn (2003, PG, 82 minutes), about a historic Taipei cinema that is screening its final film; and American director David Fincher’s mystery thriller The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011, R21, 158 minutes), about a disgraced journalist who teams up with a young hacker to investigate a cold case.

For families who want to watch a kids-friendly movie over the festive period, Pixar’s acclaimed animated film Turning Red (2022, PG, 100 minutes), which premiered on streaming platform Disney+ in 2022, is getting a Singapore theatrical release on Feb 8.

The coming-of-age film follows a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who turns into a giant red panda every time she experiences an intense emotion.

The cinema is also celebrating Valentine’s Day with Taiwanese film-maker Lee Ang’s early work The Wedding Banquet (1993, R21, 109 minutes). The film follows a gay Taiwanese-American man, who has an American boyfriend but is closeted to his parents. He plans a marriage of convenience to a Chinese woman to get her a green card and appease his parents.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; and Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender; and Somerset/Orchard

When: Various times

Admission: $15 for a standard ticket

Info: theprojector.sg/themes/cny

Perfect Days (PG)

133 minutes, opens exclusively at The Projector on Feb 8

5 stars