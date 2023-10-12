Film Picks: Dr Cheon And The Lost Talisman, Japanese Film Festival

Dr Cheon And The Lost Talisman (PG13)

96 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

Dr Cheon (Gang Dong-won) is a medium. Or rather, he claims to be. In reality, he is a social media star who has made a fortune parting fools from their money. Eccentric young woman Yoo-kyung (Esom) hires him for a ghost-busting job, which he accepts, thinking she is one more fan of his YouTube channel primed to fall for his fakery.

One would have to go back to The Mummy (1999) or, more recently, the tragically under-appreciated Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) to find a similar blend of action, comedy and horror-fantasy.

South Korean director Kim Seong-sik handles the mix of humour, martial arts and the macabre with ease.

The story is also rooted in present-day South Korea. The cultural references are precise and funny – shamans are stars of reality shows; the rich make profane use of sacred objects because they know nothing about Korean history. And the strain of trying to survive in hyper-capitalist South Korea, as the hero observes, is enough to make anyone see ghosts.

