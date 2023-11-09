Film Picks: Dark Side Of The Rainbow, mental health film fest, Singapore film fest

Dark Side Of The Rainbow (PG13)
To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of British rock band Pink Floyd’s seminal album Dark Side Of The Moon, indie cinema The Projector will host a live performance of its tracks by a local band, as the fantasy film The Wizard Of Oz (1939) plays in the background.
The phenomenon of pairing the album with the movie started in the mid-1990s, when fans noticed that the rises and falls of the music matched the action on the screen.
Members of Pink Floyd have denied the connection, but fans have since found the match to be both uncanny and entertaining.
Similarly, others have pointed to the link between the Pink Floyd song Echoes and a key 23-minute segment in the science-fiction classic 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968).
Singapore-based Pink Floyd tribute band Welcome To The Machine will perform Dark Side Of The Moon and Echoes, backed by the appropriate films.
Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender
When: Friday and Saturday, 9.45pm
Tickets: $40 for standard ticket prices
Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/rainbow
Mental Health Film Festival Singapore
The fourth edition of the festival that aims to raise awareness of mental health includes the Singapore premiere of the documentary A Still Small Voice (PG13, 93 minutes, screens on Saturday at 3.40pm at Filmgarde).
American director Luke Lorentzen follows chaplain-in-training Margaret Engel as she makes her rounds at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital, giving spiritual support to the hurt and dying. Bearing the pain of others begins to take a toll on her peace of mind.
The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with experts, who will discuss mental health in the workplace and the issue of caregiver burnout.
Where: Filmgarde @ Leisure Park Kallang, Level 3 Kallang Leisure Park, 5 Stadium Walk; and The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Stadium/Nicoll Highway/Lavender
When: Till Sunday, various times
Admission: $15 for standard ticket prices
Info: mentalhealthfilmfest.sg
Singapore International Film Festival
The hot titles have sold out, but the 2023 Chinese animated drama Art College 1994 (PG13, 118 minutes, screens on Dec 3 at 5pm) still has seats available and may be worth a look for those who like their comedies amiable.
Chinese director Liu Jian sets his film in the mid-1990s, a time just after China opened its doors to global trade and cultural influences. At the Southern Academy of the Arts, a group of students drink and make idle talk about the music of the late American rocker Kurt Cobain as well as Western versus Chinese art, while dreaming about living as artists after graduation.
Liu made the excellent crime comedy Have A Nice Day (2017), so his latest work about campus slackers deserves attention. American trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter calls Art College 1994 “an endearing, gently meandering slice of comic-sad realism about idealists prone to pretentious waffle”.
The film was selected for the Berlin International Film Festival where it was nominated for a Golden Bear.
Where: Various venues, including Filmgarde; Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road; and Gallery Theatre at the National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
When: Nov 30 to Dec 10, various times
Admission: Free and ticketed, from $10
Info: sgiff.com