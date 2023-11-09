Film Picks: Dark Side Of The Rainbow, mental health film fest, Singapore film fest

Dark Side Of The Rainbow (PG13)



To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of British rock band Pink Floyd’s seminal album Dark Side Of The Moon, indie cinema The Projector will host a live performance of its tracks by a local band, as the fantasy film The Wizard Of Oz (1939) plays in the background.

The phenomenon of pairing the album with the movie started in the mid-1990s, when fans noticed that the rises and falls of the music matched the action on the screen.

Members of Pink Floyd have denied the connection, but fans have since found the match to be both uncanny and entertaining.

Similarly, others have pointed to the link between the Pink Floyd song Echoes and a key 23-minute segment in the science-fiction classic 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968).

Singapore-based Pink Floyd tribute band Welcome To The Machine will perform Dark Side Of The Moon and Echoes, backed by the appropriate films.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender

When: Friday and Saturday, 9.45pm

Tickets: $40 for standard ticket prices

Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/rainbow

