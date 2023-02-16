Film Picks: Close, National Theatre Live: Henry V, Oscar-nominated films still in cinemas

Close (PG13)

105 minutes, now showing at The Projector, 4 stars

The seemingly unbreakable bond between two 13-year-old boys (Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele) tragically ruptures in this 2022 Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix winner, which is also a current Academy Award nominee for Best International Film.

How serendipitous that Belgian film-maker Lukas Dhont discovered Dambrine on a train journey. Both the first-time actor and De Waele are heartbreaking in their emotional purity, co-starring as best friends Leo and Remi respectively.

When the boys start the new school year, they are teased by classmates asking if they are a couple. Leo becomes self-conscious. He begins to distance himself, leaving Remi hurt and bewildered, as he takes up ice hockey with other boys to fit in.

Dhont’s previous film Girl (2018), about a trans ballerina, was another Cannes award winner – a Camera d’Or, for Best First Feature – that critiqued the way identity is defined by gender and sexuality. WHANG YEE LING

National Theatre Live: Henry V (NC16)

