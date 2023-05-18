Film Picks: Cinema Reclaimed; Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman; European Film Festival

Cinema Reclaimed: Driving, Kicking And Punching



The National Heritage Board’s Heritagefest is an annual celebration of culture and heritage, and Cinema Reclaimed is its film strand. The curators – lecturer and writer Ben Slater with artist and researcher Toh Hun Ping – have created an accessible and offbeat programme of Singapore films that explore this year’s themes, sport and transport.

In 2005, a cheeky video surfaced in Singapore. Everyone, it seemed, shared the clip featuring football-mad lads sneaking games on public spaces and arguing about and betting on matches.

The clip, Tak Giu, was the work of Jacen Tan, who with his film-making collective Hosaywood followed up with short films about football, including the 2011 film Kwa Giu – Tribute To The National Stadium.

Slater calls this “an immersive ‘you are there’ document of a tension-filled match between Singapore and Thailand in 2007, a few years before the stadium was demolished – it becomes a haunting tribute”.

The Complete Hosaywood Football Shorts, 2005-2020 (PG, 75 minutes, screens on Sunday, 5pm) for the first time brings the six works together in a curated programme.

Tan will be attending the screening with some of his cast and crew and will hold a question-and-answer session.

Where: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise

MRT: City Hall/Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah

When: Till May 28, various timings

Admission: Screenings are $10. Talks are free

Info: Go to str.sg/ioyb

