Film picks: Boiling Point, Operation Mincemeat, Emma

Boiling Point (M18)

95 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

This workplace drama, filmed in one continuous take, covers one hectic night at an upscale London restaurant. Head chef and part-owner Andy (Stephen Graham) has a lot on his hands dealing with demanding customers, a hygiene inspector and no-shows in his kitchen crew, but is pushed bear the edge when a restaurant critic walks in, accompanied by his former boss Alastair (Jason Flemyng), with whom he shares a complicated history.

Director Philip Barantini paces this like a thriller. His camera floats from the dining room to the kitchen and the alleys behind it, immersing the viewer in the stream of incoming orders, hot grills and even hotter tempers.

There is a cliche about swearing chefs and rank abuse in the kitchen, but the screenplay asks: How much of the chaos can be blamed on dysfunctional restaurant culture, and how much of it is Andy's fault? - John Lui

Operation Mincemeat (M18)

128 minutes, now showing, 4 stars