Film picks: Band at The Projector, short films from Sundance Film Festival Asia

Band (NC16)

85 minutes, limited screenings at The Projector

This 2022 portrait of an all-women rock outfit from Iceland who play to “half-empty rooms in front of visibly stunned people”, as trade magazine Variety puts it, is classified as a documentary, though it is arguably more like an art project.

That is because director Alfrun Ornolfsdottir, who is also a band member, deliberately blurs the line between reality and scripted performance.

The band have set a real deadline: If they do not find success within a year, they will hang up their instruments.

Presented as part of the Nordic Film Festival, the Icelandic project has been described by film news site Cineuropa as “silly” and “inspiring”, while also being a bittersweet look at “the nagging sense of running out of time, missing that one moment you need in order to finally make it”.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender

When: Saturday, 8.30pm

Admission: $15 for standard ticket prices

Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/band/

